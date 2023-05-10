Dolly Parton has hinted.before about some of the huge stars who will be featured on her upcoming rock ‘n’ roll album, but now the complete roster of talent has been revealed.

Parton has released the track listing for the album, “Rockstar,” which will feature her collaborating with several stars, ranging from Pink and Elton John to Sting and Steven Tyler. Even her goddaughter Miley Cyrus makes an appearance.

“Dolly Parton has joined forces with some of Rock music’s most legendary artists along with today’s biggest stars for her first-ever rock album, ‘Rockstar,’” reads a statement on her website.

“Inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic Rock anthems.”

Indeed, Parton does cover a bevy of classics, performing with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on The Beatles’ “Let It Be,” along with Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood, while Sting helps her tackle The Police’s hit “Every Breath You Take.”

Lizzo joins Parton on Led Zeppelin's legendary "Stairway to Heaven" and Cyrus teams up with Parton for her hit “Wrecking Ball,” while Pink and Brandi Carlile lend Parton a hand on The Rolling Stones' “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar!’ Dolly wrote on her website. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

“Rockstar” will be released Nov. 17 and is available for pre-order now. The album’s first single, the original track “World on Fire,” will be released May 11. Parton will perform the song live for the first time that same day when she co-hosts the ACM Awards.

Here’s a complete look at the track listing for “Rockstar”:

1. “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. “World on Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

4. “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

5. “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. “Long As I Can See the Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

7. “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

8. “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. “Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. Pink & Brandi Carlile)

16. “Keep on Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. “Heart of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (feat. Elton John)

19. “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. “Stairway to Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. “We Are the Champions”

22. “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

25. “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)