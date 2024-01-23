Dolly Parton stumbles to the kitchen and expands baking mixes into breakfast

The queen of country is expanding her baking mix footprint outside of dessert and into breakfast territory.

A few days after her 78th birthday, Dolly Parton stopped by TODAY virtually to talk about her full 2024 product line with Duncan Hines and its parent company Conagra.

During the interview, the 12-time Grammy winner and avid cook announced the latest additions to her baking mix line, now rolling out nationwide, which include some breakfast options.

“I’m always excited about everything we’re doing. We’ve had such great success, and of course we’ve got a lot of new things coming,” Parton said. “We’ve got chocolate and yellow cake mixes and muffin mixes, and we’ve even got buttermilk pancakes in addition to all the great things that we’ve been stocking the shelves with.”

Dolly Parton’s Buttermilk Pancakes mix. Courtesy Conagra Foods

Parton has been baking up a storm with Duncan Hines since 2022, first releasing Soutern-style cake mixes and frostings, then later adding brownies, biscuits and more.

Now, she’s expanding her line into breakfast, as she mentioned, as well as adding a couple of basic cake mixes. Here’s the list of her latest additions:

Buttermilk Pancakes: This Conagra (not Duncan Hines) pancake mix is made with real buttermilk and bakes up “moist and fluffy,” according to the brand. One 26-ounce box of pancake mix costs $3.99.

This Conagra (not Duncan Hines) pancake mix is made with real buttermilk and bakes up “moist and fluffy,” according to the brand. One 26-ounce box of pancake mix costs $3.99. Blueberry Muffin & Bread Mix: Duncan Hines says blueberry lovers will appreciate that it “picked the freshest blueberries for a richer flavor” in this mix, which costs $4.40.

Duncan Hines says blueberry lovers will appreciate that it “picked the freshest blueberries for a richer flavor” in this mix, which costs $4.40. Banana Nut Muffin & Bread Mix: Make muffins or banana bread with this mix, which comes with chopped walnuts for some crunch and costs $4.40.

Make muffins or banana bread with this mix, which comes with chopped walnuts for some crunch and costs $4.40. Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix: This mix makes treats that can be served for breakfast or dessert, and each box costs $4.40.

This mix makes treats that can be served for breakfast or dessert, and each box costs $4.40. Favorite Chocolate Cake Mix: This mix is inspired by Dolly’s favorite cake recipe, which boasts a decadently moist and rich chocolate flavor for $3.49 a box.

This mix is inspired by Dolly’s favorite cake recipe, which boasts a decadently moist and rich chocolate flavor for $3.49 a box. Favorite Yellow Cake Mix: Another one of Parton’s favorites, this classic yellow cake mix joins the lineup with a recipe for a Strawberries and Cream Cake on the back of its packaging. Each box costs $3.49.

Dolly Parton’s new Duncan Hines mixes. Courtesy Conagra Foods

Also, on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m., fans of the “9 to 5” singer can also purchase the Bake Like a Rockstar Baking Collection, which includes some of the new mixes and a kit full of limited-edition keepsakes. Here’s what’s included:

New Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix

New Blueberry Muffin & Bread Mix

New Favorite Chocolate Cake Mix

Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

A magnet featuring the illustration of Parton from her Duncan Hines packaging

A Parton-inspired oven mitt

Three recipe cards that feature some of Dolly’s favorite recipes like Lemon Glazed Blueberry Crumb Cake and Coffee Cake Muffins

Folks interested in scoring a kit or any of Parton’s new mixes can do so by visiting the Baking with Dolly website.