Make Hawaiian chicken and turn it into 3 more delicious dishes

This super flavorful chicken can be eaten with rice for dinner then used in other recipes throughout the week.

Make Ronnie Woo's Hawaiian chicken and spring rolls

Jan. 16, 202004:31

By Ronnie Woo

Chef Ronnie Woo of The Delicious Cook is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share one of his favorite chicken recipes and show us how to turn it into three more amazing meals. He demonstrates how to prepare Hawaiian marinated chicken thighs, a cheesy breakfast casserole, spring rolls with peanut sauce and pulled chicken sandwiches.

Marinated Hawaiian Chicken

Ronnie Woo

I love this recipe because it's quick and flavorful. This chicken can be eaten with rice for dinner then used in other recipes throughout the week.

Cheesy Chicken and Chile Breakfast Casserole
Ronnie Woo
Cheesy Chicken and Chile Breakfast Casserole

Ronnie Woo

This is one of my go-to brunch recipes because it's inexpensive and so easy to throw together with minimal ingredients of leftovers. The result is a hearty and luxurious breakfast dish that also happens to work well for dinner.

Chicken Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce
Ronnie Woo
Chicken Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce

Ronnie Woo

You can put chicken, veggies or literally anything you want in these fresh spring rolls. They are quite filling, healthy and can be made hours in advance without the oven or any special kitchen equipment.

Pulled Hawaiian Chicken Sandwiches
Ronnie Woo
Pulled Hawaiian Chicken Sandwiches

Ronnie Woo

This super quick, 2-ingredient slaw is one of my favorite things about this sandwich. It comes together in just a few minutes but has a big flavor payoff. Every ingredient gets a chance to shine through.

