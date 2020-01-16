Make Hawaiian chicken and turn it into 3 more delicious dishes

Chef Ronnie Woo of The Delicious Cook is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share one of his favorite chicken recipes and show us how to turn it into three more amazing meals. He demonstrates how to prepare Hawaiian marinated chicken thighs, a cheesy breakfast casserole, spring rolls with peanut sauce and pulled chicken sandwiches.

I love this recipe because it's quick and flavorful. This chicken can be eaten with rice for dinner then used in other recipes throughout the week.

This is one of my go-to brunch recipes because it's inexpensive and so easy to throw together with minimal ingredients of leftovers. The result is a hearty and luxurious breakfast dish that also happens to work well for dinner.

You can put chicken, veggies or literally anything you want in these fresh spring rolls. They are quite filling, healthy and can be made hours in advance without the oven or any special kitchen equipment.

This super quick, 2-ingredient slaw is one of my favorite things about this sandwich. It comes together in just a few minutes but has a big flavor payoff. Every ingredient gets a chance to shine through.

