I tested 15 chicken finger coatings: Panko, pork rinds, potato chips and more

Shredded wheat

Taste: 3 — This was my least favorite. Shredded wheat has a way of completely drying out your mouth and tasting like cardboard if not served in a bowl of milk. The eating experience was most unpleasant.

Crunch: 5 — This certainly had crunch, but not the good kind. The shredded wheat was stringy and broke up into a bunch of smaller pieces after every bite. Nobody likes a mess!

Total: 8/20

Chopped pecans

Taste: 4 — It was entirely too greasy for my liking. The oils of the nut really took over the chicken and became somewhat bitter. This could have been easily remedied with proper seasonings, so I wouldn’t completely rule it out in the future.

Crunch: 7 — It definitely boasted the most unique crunch because it was soft. If something like cornflakes were added to the mix, that harmonious balance of textures could be a chicken-finger homerun.

Total: 10/20

Pretzels

Taste: 7 — It was fine and nothing to write home about, but I did appreciate the random salt crystals that added mini punches of flavor.

Crunch: 4 — The oven made the pretzels taste as if they went completely stale, which was quite quite odd, especially considering how delicious this finger tasted after being reheated in an air fryer.

Total: 11/20

Taste: 6 — It was OK. There is not much you can do with breadcrumbs, even if they're pre-seasoned. I always enjoy dried parsley for an herbaceous note, but that flavor was lost during baking.

Crunch: 6 — Some areas were still moist after absorbing the breadcrumbs, so that proved to be particularly disappointing. But the cakey imperfections felt familiar and almost nostalgic, which helped increase its rating.

Total: 12/20

Rice Krispies

Taste: 6 — This was pretty bland, but I also didn’t hate it. The rice taste was subtle but could have benefited from seasonings.

Crunch: 7 — It was odd because some areas suffered the pretzel effect of staleness while others had a crunch that rivaled pork rinds. If I were to make it again, I’d be more consistent with the coating and either do all powder or keep the Krispies in tact. It was, however, one of my favorite options in the air fryer as leftovers.

Total: 13/20

Almond/flax flour blend

Taste: 7 — The brand I purchased had seasonings mixed in (which kind of made this taste test unfair #sorrynotsorry), but I really appreciated the general nuttiness — a lovely departure from standard breadcrumbs and panko, but without the oils of chopped pecans.

Crunch: 7 — I was really impressed with how well a fine dry mixture encapsulated the protein and created a crunchy exterior in the oven. This had every reason to become a mushy mess, but it really surprised me and is a fantastic gluten-free substitute if you swap the initial all-purpose flour dredge with any gluten-free variety.

Total: 14/20

Cornflakes

Taste: 6 — It didn’t possess the same bold taste as Corn Chex, but the corn flavor was definitely present and generally pleasant.

Crunch: 8 — These coated the chicken like an absolute dream, making the chicken finger the prettiest and most visually delicious before going into the oven. I kind of wish it was a bit crunchier, but it’s no doubt a solid choice and will hold up to any heavy dip.

Total: 14/20

Cap'n Crunch

Taste: 7 — The sweetness wasn’t over-the-top, which was ideal, but it was present enough to not make this entirely binge-worthy. I’d be OK with a few, but then I’d need something more on the salty side to completely satisfy my poultry craving.

Crunch: 7 — I love how this was almost more crispy than crunchy, but that can be off-putting for many, so choose wisely.

Total: 14

Corn Chex

Taste: 8 — I was kind of obsessed with the strong corn flavor. It certainly overpowers the palate (which can be a polarizing eating experience), but I thought it was unique and I wanted more.

Crunch: 7 — The ridges of Chex make its texture fun to consume. It didn’t lose its crunch at all, but it can definitely cut the roof of your mouth with its inconsistency.

Total: 15/20

Panko

Taste: 5 — It’s just white bread. This definitely needed a sauce or really heavy seasoning.

Crunch: 10 — There is a reason why nearly every high-rated chicken finger recipe online tells you to coat your chicken in panko. It absolutely generates the best crunch and is oh-so-satisfying.

Total: 15/20

Potato chips

Taste: 8 — Salty, juicy and a simple way to elevate something that is notoriously bland on its own. If you have kids, they will get a kick out of this preparation.

Crunch: 8 — The diversity in texture is what really stood out to me. I loved how some parts were crumbs while other parts were broken chips. This was, perhaps, one of the most exciting iterations to eat.

Total: 16/20

Ritz Crackers

Taste: 9 — This buttery coating was decadent. It almost felt like I was noshing on something I wasn’t supposed to, which makes sense considering its high fat content. The crumbles literally melted in my mouth.

Crunch: 8 — It has fantastic balance — not an aggressive crunch at all, but a lovely mouthfeel that had me going back for more.

Total: 17/20

Savory granola

Taste: 9 — The brand I purchased had rosemary, pumpkin seeds and currants, and this unique flavor really withstood the oven (and flour/egg) to offer the most surprisingly scrumptious taste of the lot. As a self-proclaimed chicken finger purist, I was shocked over how much I enjoyed this.

Crunch: 8 — The assortment of ingredients like oats, seeds, dried fruit and herbs made it an absolute star in the crunch department.

Total: 17/20

Crispy fried onions

Taste: 10 — Frankly, I’m dumbfounded as to why these haven’t been used more often in homemade chicken finger recipes. The onion flavor was beyond superb and I can see myself getting into all kinds of trouble if I paired it with a batch of French onion dip.

Crunch: 8 — An awesome crunch, but beware: They are the most likely to get burnt if left in the oven for too long. That onion is still delicate!

Total: 18/20

Pork rinds

Taste: 9 — It’s no surprise that the oily pork rind imparted its rich flavor into the meat, making it one of the juiciest on this list.

Crunch: 10 — This was the second best crunch of the bunch (after panko), brought on by the aforementioned high fat content. It almost resembled a Wendy’s chicken nugget and less like its breadier counterparts, which I really appreciated.

Total: 19/20

Final superlatives

Best overall: Pork rinds

Best crunch: Panko

Best flavor: Crispy fried onions

Best indulgence: Ritz Crackers

Best surprise: Savory granola

Best for kids: Potato chips