Best homemade chicken finger recipes for kids

Ditch frozen foods and whip up a batch of these kid-friendly favorites.

Budget-friendly meals: Joy Bauer's family dinners under $10

July 28, 202005:10

By Erica Chayes Wida

There's a reason chicken nuggets or tenders are on most kids' menus across the country. Crunchy and bite-sized, this portable food is pretty fun to eat. But many deep-fried restaurant versions contain a lot of extras your little ones don't need.

Using a homemade recipe can certainly beat frozen options when home cooks want to minimize sodium content and reduce the fat in a meal.

If you're seeking simple and straightforward lunch or dinner ideas to feed the fam on remote learning days or busy weeknights, try one of TODAY Food's favorite chicken finger recipes.

Crispy Quinoa Chicken Nuggets
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Crispy Quinoa Chicken Nuggets

Kevin Curry

Quinoa is incredibly easy to incorporate into your diet and it's a great way to get more fiber. This recipe uses the ancient grain instead of bread crumbs and, when mixed with a bit of Parmesan and seasonings, creates the perfect crunch.

So Money Honey-Mustard Chicken Nuggets
TODAY
So Money Honey-Mustard Chicken Nuggets

Lisa Lillien

In addition to just being fun to say, these "so money honey" nuggets also only take 30 minutes to prep and cook. The chicken is tossed in the honey-mustard mixture before being breaded and baked. For anyone who loves dipping chicken in an irresistible sauce, this recipe is a keeper.

Chicken nuggets with mango and avocado salsa
Ali Allen
Chicken nuggets with mango and avocado salsa

Amelia Freer

Pump up the flavor of chicken and ketchup with this recipe. The breading has warm spices like cumin and turmeric. Paired with a spicy and sweet avocado-mango salsa, this relatively nutritious meal packs a lot of punch.

Jeff Mauro's Honey-Nut Cereal Chicken Fingers
Alamy
Jeff Mauro's Honey-Nut Cereal Chicken Fingers

Jeff Mauro

Some folks may be familiar with using Corn Flakes cereal in breading, but how about Honey Nut Cheerios? The secret to the incredible texture of these chicken fingers is the two-stage cereal pulverization process. The finer bits add a delicate crispness, while the coarser crumbs add major crunch.

Guy Fieri's Crispy Chicken Tenders
Alamy Stock Photo
Guy Fieri's Crispy Chicken Tenders

Guy Fieri

When talking about deep-fried meats, it's impossible not to include a recipe from Guy Fieri. The Food Network host shared his air-fried chicken fingers recipe that's a staple at his Chicken Guy! restaurants.

Herby Parmesan Chicken Tenders with Ranch Dipping Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Herby Parmesan Chicken Tenders with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Joel Gamoran

This flavorful spin on crispy, boneless chicken is easy to make and is also a great option for both adults and young kids. The green ranch dressing is also irresistible. Adding avocado gives it an attractive color and makes it even creamier.

Joy Bauer's Crispy Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders
Joy Bauer
Joy Bauer's Crispy Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders

Joy Bauer

TODAY Nutritionist Joy Bauer coats her chicken fingers in a whole-grain crust (with a touch of cheese for extra flavor), then bakes them so they turn golden brown and get ultra crispy without ever coming close to a deep fryer.

Sweet & Sour Scratch Chicken Strips
TODAY
Sweet & Sour Scratch Chicken Strips

Roger Mooking

Anyone who loves swooping a piece of chicken through a nice bowl of sweet and sour sauce will love this easy DIY recipe for the sauce and crispy panko-crusted tenders.

Baked Cheddar Dijon Chicken Tenders
/ Kelly Senyei
Baked Cheddar Dijon Chicken Tenders

Kelly Senyei

Use crushed cheddar crackers, like Cheez-its or Cheese Nips, for an easy, cheesy weeknight recipe that can be on the table in just 25 minutes.

Easy Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders
Frances Largeman-Roth
Easy Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Kids love the fried coating on chicken, but the restaurant versions are usually full of saturated fat and sodium. Registered dietician Frances Largeman-Roth created an oven-baked recipe that has all the flavor kids love, without excess breading. Feel free to experiment with the seasonings, like adding a little more spice for kids who like it.

Chicken Tenders with Tamari-Lemon Dipping Sauce
Tyler Essary/NBC
Chicken Tenders with Tamari-Lemon Dipping Sauce

Ming Tsai

These chicken tenders are completely free of gluten and so delicious they'll be gone in seconds. Restauranteur and TV personality Ming Tsai developed this recipe for his son, who has food allergies — but his whole family absolutely loves this dish.

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

Rachel Hollis

Short on bread crumbs? No problem. Rachel Hollis ditches the breading and goes straight for the bacon to create a super savory spin on chicken tenders meat lovers will adore.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.