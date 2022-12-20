Kelly Clarkson ranks celebs' side dishes — and shares some surprising thoughts

Some people search forever for that one special side. In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer sized up dishes cooked by the likes of Oprah, Blake Lively, Khloé Kardashian, and Jennifer Garner. Then she determined which ones she was most likely to set at her holiday table.

Why? “Because I have a taste for this kind of thing,” Clarkson quipped during the segment clarifying that “even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”

“I love everything about the holidays. I mean, I love decorations. I love the fancy hot, warm, possibly spiked drinks. I love the food,” Clarkson explained at the top of her hilarious assessment. “The food is probably my favorite just because you get to experience everyone’s kind of favorite thing for the holiday, and I get to experience eating it, and I like that part.”

Ultimately Clarkson selected three celebrity sides for her holiday table and a cocktail. They are:

Clarkson said at her table, all of her selections would be served with Oprah’s pomegranate martini.

“Blake Lively for the win,” Clarkson noted after her selection. “Sausage and Brie puff pastry. Oh my gosh, that sounds so good with Oprah’s drink, the pomegranate martini.”

The options that weren’t quite up to snuff for Kelly — but might be perfect for others — are the Cloud Nine Mashed Potatoes made by Carson Daly’s mom.

There was also Tori Spelling’s Green Bean Bundles Wrapped in Bacon, Giada De Laurentiis’ Creamy Pumpkin Lasagna Rolls, Antoni Porowski’s Caesar Salad With Almond Vinegarette, and Khloé Kardashian’s Oreo cake.