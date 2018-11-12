Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

Two of TODAY's favorites are teaming up for Thanksgiving!

That's right: Jennifer Garner just announced that she's going to be part of Ina Garten's Thanksgiving special on Saturday.

And get excited, because the actress is going to be making one of her own family recipes.

"My feisty grandmother Exie Mae Garner's sweet potato pudding is getting its shot in the big leagues this Saturday," Garner wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the announcement, she shared a video of herself making a turkey out of construction paper (as one does in the days leading up to Thanksgiving).

It's no secret that Garner is a huge fan of the Food Network star. She even has her own "Pretend Cooking Show" on Facebook, where she often tries her hand at recipes inspired by the Barefoot Contessa. (Garten herself is even a fan!)

The Thanksgiving show will focus on sides, according to a description on the Food Network's website — which is great, because can't we all agree that sides are the best part?

The special airs at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 17 on the Food Network.

In addition to Garner's sweet potato casserole, fans will also see Garten make mushroom and leek bread pudding and cranberry fruit conserve.

Garten invited a couple other celebrity friends to reveal their favorite sides as well: For Nigella Lawson, it's red cabbage with pomegranate, while Marcus Samuelsson can't have a Thanksgiving dinner without "killer collards."

Sounds delicious already!