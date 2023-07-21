Joy Bauer’s healthy summer treats: Key lime pie pudding, strawberry shortcake smoothie and more

Get ready to indulge in a summer of scrumptiousness with these swift and healthful treats! I’ve got some exciting tricks up my short sleeves to elevate sweet summer indulgences to a whole new level. Here, I’ve reimagined a few classic desserts like Key lime pie into a refreshing protein-packed pudding, strawberry shortcake into a luscious smoothie, and the iconic cannoli into a delectable creamy dip to be enjoyed with juicy fruit dippers, of course.

Embrace these no-bake bites (and sips!) that are not only mouthwateringly good but also easy to make. And what’s summer without s’mores? Fear not, as I’ve got an enticing twist that combines chocolate-marshmallowy goodness with a surprise ingredient you’ll go absolutely bananas for.

Kelly Harrison

Holy cannoli, this one is delicious. Imagine a rich and creamy dip delivering similar flavors to iconic cannoli filling — only this version swaps in cottage cheese instead of ricotta, which blends up beautifully in the food processor along with reduced-fat cream cheese.

To add a layer of decadence, I like to fold in semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips (go big with regular size or keep it cute with mini). Then, to add a delightful crunch, I sprinkle the dip with toasted, chopped pecans, reminiscent of a classic cannoli shell (but the chips and nuts are optional).

As for your dippers? Anything goes … picture this paired with whole strawberries, pineapple chunks, and/or sliced bananas, offering a burst of fruity freshness with every dunk. And hey, I certainly wouldn’t judge if you decide to pair this indulgent dip with graham crackers — it’s a match made in dessert heaven.

Get the recipe here.

Joy Bauer

It’s got all the feels of delectable strawberry shortcake … in a smoothie format. Utilizing the natural sweetness of frozen strawberries, this creamy concoction is enhanced with thick strawberry-flavored Greek yogurt (any brand will work) and the milk of your choice. Plus, the sprinkling of crushed cinnamon graham crackers gives every sip a nostalgic nod to the classic dessert.

Whether you’re looking for a quick and energizing breakfast or a berry-delicious afternoon treat, this velvety smoothie with a touch of indulgence has you covered.

Get the recipe here.

Kelly Harrison

S’mores, a fireside classic and summer must — just got more appeeling. Here’s why you have to get on board my banana s’mores: They feature all the ooey-gooey chocolate-marshmallowy feels you love with an extra layer of melt-in-your-mouth banana goodness. They are also a boatload of fun to eat straight out of the banana packaging. To make ‘em, simply slice the skin of a ripe banana and be careful not to cut all the way through; open the slit, creating a boat; stuff the banana with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows, and wrap the banana loosely in foil before baking in the oven. I also show you how to make them in the air fryer, microwave and on the grill. Trust me: Your crew will go bananas for this one!

Get the recipe here.

The proof is in the pudding and this one is a winner. My family loves this easy everyday take on Key lime pie. It’s a creamy, pudding-like spin with far less sugar than the classic. Plus, it’s packed with protein and is super simple to whip up (no oven required!). I love that you can enjoy it any number of ways … as a better-for-you dessert, a fuss-free snack or even a nutritious breakfast. If you’re looking another Key lime pie-fect recipe, check out my Key Lime Pie Bark.