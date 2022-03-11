This Key lime pie bark is sublime! Studded with lime zest and crushed graham crackers, this frozen treat is making its way into the limelight (sorry, couldn’t resist). The star of the bark: 2% Greek yogurt — it freezes better than non-fat and offers protein and creaminess for a perfectly chilled and smooth treat. You can break the pieces into whatever size you like; you're the boss of your bark. A pie-fect blend of sweet and tart, this recipe is sure to have you singing "lime yours" for days (shoutout to Jason Mraz).

Preparation

1.

Line a quarter-size baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the yogurt (pour off any liquid that’s settled on top before measuring and adding to bowl), honey, lime juice and zest until smooth. Fold in half of the crumbled graham cracker and pour mixture onto the lined baking sheet. Using a spatula or the back of a spoon, smooth the mixture so it’s evenly distributed (you don’t have to cover the entire sheet, especially if you’d like thicker bark pieces). Sprinkle the remaining graham cracker over the top.

3.

Place in the freezer for at least 4 hours to set. Remove the baking sheet, break it up into pieces and transfer to a freezer bag to store (this is a more efficient way to store since the baking sheet takes up so much space). Serve and enjoy straight from the freezer as the yogurt starts to melt pretty fast.