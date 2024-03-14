Make sausage rolls and classic Irish cream for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is almost here and we're feeling lucky to have Irish baker, YouTube star and cookbook author Gemma Stafford with us in the TODAY kitchen. To celebrate the holiday, Stafford is sharing a taste of the Emerald Isle with festive and flavorful recipes. She shows us how to make homemade, whiskey-spiked Irish cream and meaty sausage rolls in a puff-pastry crust.

This Irish sausage roll recipe brings you an ultimate comfort food packed with meaty goodness and wrapped in a blanket of the easiest homemade flaky puff pastry. Every time I eat one, I am immediately transported home to Ireland.

I love this recipe because it brings you a true and creamy Irish cream in less than five minutes with household ingredients. You can create the drink with the well-known smooth texture and distinctive sweet, floral, nutty and boozy flavor profile right at home anytime without using any special equipment.

