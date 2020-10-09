Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Tater Tot hotdish is the coziest game-day food there is

Indulge on game day with cheesy fried pickles, nachos, hot dogs and more.

Football food for Sunday night: Fried pickles, crab nachos and more

Oct. 9, 202005:29
/ Source: TODAY
By Molly Yeh and Joel Gamoran

This weekend's Sunday Night Football matchup pits the Vikings against the Seahawks. To support their teams, food blogger Molly Yeh and chef Joel Gamoran are cooking up Minnesota-inspired and Seattle-style dishes on our TODAY Food Loves Football series. Yeh is making a classic Midwestern tater tot hot dish and cheesy fried pickles. Gamoran is cooking up nachos topped Dungeness crab and everything bagel-spiced hot dogs.

Minnesota Munchies:

Classic Tater Tot Hotdish
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Classic Tater Tot Hotdish

Molly Yeh

I love this recipe because it's quintessentially Minnesotan and so cozy. It's perfect for a fall or winter day and I love the way the tots look on top — they're so pretty!

Fried Cheesy Pickles
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Fried Cheesy Pickles

Molly Yeh

These salty, crispy, cheesy bites are just plain addictive and delicious. They're also wildly easy to make. Other cheeses will certainly work but havarti is truly the best flavor pairing with the pickles.

Seattle Snacks:

Get The Recipe

Dungeness Crab Nachos

Joel Gamoran

I grew up on Dungeness crab and love its sweet and delicate flavor. And it pairs so well with cheesy nachos!

Get The Recipe

Seattle Dogs

Joel Gamoran

I have such great memories of having various versions of this hot dog as kid! To me, it just screams game day.

