Tater Tot hotdish is the coziest game-day food there is

This weekend's Sunday Night Football matchup pits the Vikings against the Seahawks. To support their teams, food blogger Molly Yeh and chef Joel Gamoran are cooking up Minnesota-inspired and Seattle-style dishes on our TODAY Food Loves Football series. Yeh is making a classic Midwestern tater tot hot dish and cheesy fried pickles. Gamoran is cooking up nachos topped Dungeness crab and everything bagel-spiced hot dogs.

Minnesota Munchies:

I love this recipe because it's quintessentially Minnesotan and so cozy. It's perfect for a fall or winter day and I love the way the tots look on top — they're so pretty!

These salty, crispy, cheesy bites are just plain addictive and delicious. They're also wildly easy to make. Other cheeses will certainly work but havarti is truly the best flavor pairing with the pickles.

Seattle Snacks:

I grew up on Dungeness crab and love its sweet and delicate flavor. And it pairs so well with cheesy nachos!

I have such great memories of having various versions of this hot dog as kid! To me, it just screams game day.

