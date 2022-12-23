'Tis the season for snacking: Gingerbread-spiced popcorn, bacon-wrapped dates and more

With Christmas just around the corner, Zane Holmquist, executive chef at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few fun snacks (and a sip!) for a festive holiday celebration. He shows us how to make bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with cheese, popcorn with seasonal gingerbread spice, chilled hot chocolate soda and everything spiced pigs in blankets.

Growing up, if we had friends over for a family event, my mother always made devils on horseback. I always liked the salty-sweet combination of blue cheese and dates with crispy bacon so I created this version to honor our Norwegian-style lodge by highlighting the nutty flavors of Ski Queen cheese. These are great with a malty beer or a glass of whiskey.

Popcorn is my go-to snack, and I am always thinking about fun flavors to experiment with. This is a great snack to enjoy during the holiday seasons (especially while you bake, build and decorate gingerbread houses)!

I have never been a big fan of hot drinks. This has the richness and flavor of hot chocolate, but it is cold and refreshing, thanks to the addition of the soda water. It's one of my favorite dairy-free, gluten-free drinks to make during the holiday season.

I have loved everything bagels since my early days of cooking in New York. Through the years, I have created several recipes using this spice blend. Pigs in blankets take me back to my childhood in Utah, but I wanted to come up with a more grown-up, "everything" version. This is a great recipe for family snacks any time of year but is especially fun for the holidays to counter the abundance of sweet snacks. The cranberry mustard is also great served with roasted turkey or pork and added to turkey sandwiches.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these: