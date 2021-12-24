IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pecan and Pear Roll-Ups with Chocolate-Hazelnut Dip

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

Dec. 24, 202103:49
Zane Holmquist
Ingredients

Chocolate-Hazelnut Dip (makes 1 cup)
  • 1 cup cream
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread
    • Roll-Ups
  • 6 cups pecans, finely chopped
  • 1 pear, finely diced
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/2 orange, zested
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon mace
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup bourbon
  • 1 (2-pound) box phyllo dough or 20 (9- by 14-inch) sheets, thawed if frozen
  • 1 cup butter, melted, divided
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup white sugar, divided

    • Chef notes

    This is a great sweet bite that reminds me of baklava or strudel but with its own personality. This combines those two flavors, and then adding the chocolate-hazelnut dip really brings it all together. This is a good dessert for beginners since you can pre-make these rolls and freeze whole for later use.

    Technique tip: Do not roll these too tightly.

    Swap option: Bourbon can be omitted. Walnuts may be substituted for the pecans.

    Preparation

    For the chocolate-hazelnut dip:

    Heat cream in a 1-quart heavy bottomed saucepan. Bring to 170 F, just under a simmer.

    Place chocolate, butter and salt in a bowl. Pour the hot cream over the bowl, mixing as you pour. Whip in the chocolate-hazelnut spread.

    For the roll-ups:

    1.

    Combine pecans, pear, eggs, orange zest, cinnamon, mace, ginger, salt, bourbon and brown sugar in a bowl, mix well and let stand for 10 minutes.

    2.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    3.

    Open phyllo dough, taking care when opening and trying not to break the sheets.

    4.

    Place parchment paper or foil on the counter, lay one sheet of phyllo across the paper with narrower edge towards you.

    5.

    Brush the phyllo with the melted butter and sprinkle with white sugar. Place another sheet on top and repeat the butter and sugar process until there are 5 layers.

    6.

    Place a log-shaped portion of filling across the phyllo. Using the parchment to help pick up the edge, roll the phyllo around the filling and continue to roll up the entire dough. Do not roll too tightly. You will have a log-shaped roll with the phyllo on the outside and the pecan mixture in the middle. Repeat this process until you have 4 rolls.

    7.

    Brush the outside of the rolls with the remaining melted butter and sprinkle with remaining sugar.

    8.

    Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until golden-brown.

    9.

    After you take the rolls out of the oven, let them sit for 5 minutes, then slice into 5 sections using a serrated knife. Serve on a platter with chocolate-hazelnut dip.

