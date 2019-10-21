Chef Eric Ripert is in the TODAY kitchen, along with Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby and Big Bird, to share a few of his favorite kid-friendly recipes. He shows us how to make crispy fish fingers with tartar sauce and chocolate chip cookies.

Make enough of these flaky, lightly fried fish fingers for grown-ups to eat as well as kids. They're so simple and delicious; everyone will want a bite!

You can't improve on perfection and the classic chocolate chip cookie is a prime example of that. Soft and crispy with melty chocolate morsels inside, it couldn't possibly get any better.

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these: