Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Eric Ripert

Chef Eric Ripert is in the TODAY kitchen, along with Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby and Big Bird, to share a few of his favorite kid-friendly recipes. He shows us how to make crispy fish fingers with tartar sauce and chocolate chip cookies.

Get The Recipe

Fish 'Fingers' with Broccoli and Tartar Sauce

Eric Ripert

Make enough of these flaky, lightly fried fish fingers for grown-ups to eat as well as kids. They're so simple and delicious; everyone will want a bite!

Get The Recipe

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Eric Ripert

You can't improve on perfection and the classic chocolate chip cookie is a prime example of that. Soft and crispy with melty chocolate morsels inside, it couldn't possibly get any better.

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these:

Joy Bauer's Mini Eggplant Pizzas
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Mini Eggplant Pizzas

Joy Bauer
Valerie Bertinelli's 'Hamburger Helpa'
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's 'Hamburger Helpa'

Valerie Bertinelli
Eric Ripert