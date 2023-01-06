Need Dry January inspiration? 'Drink Masters' champion shares 3 mocktail recipes

Award-winning mixologist and winner of Netflix's "Drink Masters" Lauren "LP" Paylor O'Brien is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to shake up some alcohol-free drinks for Dry January. She shows us how to make a ginger beer drink with muddled berries, a lemon and tonic sipper and an espresso martini-inspired beverage with chocolate and orange.

This recipe has a good amount of technique to practice mixology: Shaking, straining and muddling.

This is an amazing recipe that focuses on understanding flavor and balance in a beverage. I love finding ways to amplify flavors in my cocktails glasses by swapping one ingredient out at a time and comparing the differences.

This is a delicious variation on the espresso martini. Although not true to the classic, it displays a great way to manipulate texture and add complexity to a nonalcoholic cocktail.

