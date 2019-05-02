Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Siri Daly and Carson Daly

Carson and Siri Daly are off to the races in the kitchen, cooking up recipes to celebrate the Kentucky Derby. They show us how to make a grapefruit-infused rosemary julep (especially good if mint isn't really your thing!), Southern fried chicken sliders and cheesy baked grits.

Get The Recipe

Siri's Fried Chicken Sliders

Siri Daly

Crispy fried chicken on a soft, buttery roll ... is there anything better? The flour is spiced perfectly to add a little kick to the chicken, and a sweet, crunchy pickle with creamy mayo bring it all together.

Get The Recipe

Siri's Baked Cheese Grits Cups

Siri Daly

Carson grew up eating cheesy grits that his mom prepared with their proper Southern breakfasts, and preparing them in individual ramekins is a fun twist on a traditional classic.

Get The Recipe

Siri's Grapefruit-Rosemary Julep

Siri Daly

The tart citrus juices and the earthy rosemary combined with the sweet agave syrup make this drink irresistibly refreshing. A splash of club soda adds a fun fizz, but is not necessary.

If you like those Derby Day recipes, you should also try these:

Henry Clay Mint Julep
Willard interContinental
Get The Recipe

Henry Clay Mint Julep

Savannah's Mom's Kentucky Wonder Green Beans with Bacon
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Savannah's Mom's Kentucky Wonder Green Beans with Bacon

Nancy Guthrie
Image: Siri PinterSiri Daly
Carson DalyCarson Daly