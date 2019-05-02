Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 12:19 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Siri Daly and Carson Daly

Carson and Siri Daly are off to the races in the kitchen, cooking up recipes to celebrate the Kentucky Derby. They show us how to make a grapefruit-infused rosemary julep (especially good if mint isn't really your thing!), Southern fried chicken sliders and cheesy baked grits.

Crispy fried chicken on a soft, buttery roll ... is there anything better? The flour is spiced perfectly to add a little kick to the chicken, and a sweet, crunchy pickle with creamy mayo bring it all together.

Carson grew up eating cheesy grits that his mom prepared with their proper Southern breakfasts, and preparing them in individual ramekins is a fun twist on a traditional classic.

The tart citrus juices and the earthy rosemary combined with the sweet agave syrup make this drink irresistibly refreshing. A splash of club soda adds a fun fizz, but is not necessary.

