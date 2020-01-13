Curtis Stone turns roast chicken into a healthy grain salad and comforting cassoulet

The holiday season is over, so it's back to work, school, regular routines and meal planning. Chef Curtis Stone is joining TODAY to make prepping weeknight dinners easier with his go-to roast chicken that can be turned into two other delicious dinners. He shows us how to make perfectly roasted chicken with winter vegetables and uses the leftovers to make a farro and kale salad and comforting white bean cassoulet.

To aid in the ongoing relief efforts for those affected by Australia's wildfires, Curtis Stone will be donating 100% of the profits from the South Australian-inspired menu at his Beverly Hills restaurant Maude during the month of January to Drought Angels, a charity dedicated to Australian relief and conservation.

This mouthwatering bird is a classic, and every family has their favorite version. Well, here's mine, which is made with just a few ingredients but has served my family and me very well over the years. Follow this recipe for a golden bird with juicy meat and some of the tastiest potatoes you could hope for. Stick with small Yukons — they are the perfect size and their waxy skins become nice and crunchy.

I love using leftover chicken and vegetables to make new meals. This salad is one of my favorites because it comes together quickly, the quick vinaigrette is full of flavor and it's both healthy and satisfying at the same time.

There are few recipes that are better suited for warming you up on a cold night than cassoulet, a slow-cooked casserole from southwestern France traditionally made with beans, duck and pork. My version is much lighter but just as satisfying, and a great way to repurpose roast chicken and veggies. Fresh herbs and a Parmesan bread crumb topping lend loads of flavor.

