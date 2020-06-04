Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Chef Eric Ripert starts his day with a French-style omelet and a healthy smoothie

There's nothing quite as simple and satisfying as a French-style omelet.

Chef Eric Ripert shares his secrets for the perfect fluffy omelet

June 4, 202005:09

By Eric Ripert

Chef Eric Ripert is joining TODAY to share his favorite easy breakfast recipes: a classic French omelet and a healthy fruit and vegetable smoothie.

French-Style Omelet

Eric Ripert

I love a classic French-style omelet for breakfast. It is simple, classic and delicious. A bit of melted butter, a few chopped chives and a sprinkle of cheese really bring out the fresh flavor of the eggs.

Fruit and Vegetable Smoothie

Eric Ripert

This is one of my favorite smoothies because it had the bright juicy flavors of fresh fruit and the cool and creamy textures of green vegetables.

Eric Ripert