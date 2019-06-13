Carson Daly and his wife Siri Daly are grillin' and chillin' on the TODAY Plaza. They look to cook at home and now they're cooking up Jamaican-inspired recipes for the perfect summer party. They show us how to make a tropical rum punch, spicy jerk chicken and summery grilled vegetables.

While you're grilling up a festive feast, make sure to download and play Carson's favorite Afro-Caribbean, Ska and Jamaican jams:

"96 Degrees in the Shade," Third World

"Your House," Steel Pulse

"Jammin'," Bob Marley

"Summertime (Doin' Time)," Sublime

"54-46 Was My Number," Toots & The Maytals

This tastes like the tropics and will instantly transport you to a beach somewhere far, far away ... just take it slow (aka "Island Time") because these babies are strong!

We love anything with spice and a subtle hint of sweetness, and jerk chicken masters that flavor combo. This particular recipe, which uses a fresh jerk marinade, is so easy to pull together for any summer barbecue.

Grilled vegetables are one of my favorite summertime sides, especially when they're on skewers because it makes them so easy (and fun!) to eat.

If you like those island-style recipes, you should also try these: