Bagel bites and chocolate cheesecake puffs put the 'can do' in canned dough

Food blogger and store-bought dough devotee Skyler Bouchard is joining TODAY Food to share her deliciously easy, creative and quick recipe that make the most of pre-made pastry dough. She shows us how to turn a tube of crescent rolls into cream-cheese filled everything bagel bites and transforms canned biscuits into sweet chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake bites.

I love this recipe because you can easily whip these up at the last minute and no one will guess that they're made with pre-made crescent dough! You can bake these in your oven, toaster oven or even in your air fryer.

These sweet treats are bite-sized bits of pure decadence. They are so simple to assemble and cook, can be made super quickly and they have a fancy feel and flavor, even though they're very budget-friendly.

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these: