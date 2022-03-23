Bagel bites and chocolate cheesecake puffs put the 'can do' in canned dough

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Skyler Bouchard

Food blogger and store-bought dough devotee Skyler Bouchard is joining TODAY Food to share her deliciously easy, creative and quick recipe that make the most of pre-made pastry dough. She shows us how to turn a tube of crescent rolls into cream-cheese filled everything bagel bites and transforms canned biscuits into sweet chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake bites.

Everything 'Bagel' Bites with Cheddar-Scallion Cream Cheese
Skyler Bouchard
Everything 'Bagel' Bites with Cheddar-Scallion Cream Cheese

Skyler Bouchard

I love this recipe because you can easily whip these up at the last minute and no one will guess that they're made with pre-made crescent dough! You can bake these in your oven, toaster oven or even in your air fryer.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecake Bites
Skyler Bouchard
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecake Bites

Skyler Bouchard

These sweet treats are bite-sized bits of pure decadence. They are so simple to assemble and cook, can be made super quickly and they have a fancy feel and flavor, even though they're very budget-friendly.

