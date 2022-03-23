Chef notes

These sweet treats are bite-sized bits of pure decadence. They are so simple to assemble and cook, can be made super quickly and they have a fancy feel and flavor, even though they're very budget-friendly.

Technique tip: Bring the chocolate hazelnut spread and cream cheese to room temperature prior to mixing together. This will help you avoid clumps and give you a smooth, whipped chocolate hazelnut spread cheesecake filling. Speed up the cream cheese softening process by microwaving for 15 seconds and stirring. Microwave another 15 seconds, if needed, and stir until softened at room temperature.

Swap option: You can skip the cream cheese for a decadent 100% chocolate hazelnut-filled bite. Peanut butter and chocolate lover? You can also mix chocolate hazelnut spread and peanut butter for a decadent peanut butter cup inspired filling! You can serve with dulce de leche, whipped mascarpone, whipped cream or a simple berry medley (or all of it!). If you or anyone you want to make these for have a nut allergy, fill these with a chocolate pudding instead. You can also use pre-made crescent dough instead of biscuit dough.