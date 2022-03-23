Ingredients
- 1 cup cream cheese, softened at room temperature
- 1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread, softened at room temperature
- 1 pack biscuit dough (8 pieces of dough)
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons turbinado sugar
- assorted berries, to serve
- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
Chef notes
These sweet treats are bite-sized bits of pure decadence. They are so simple to assemble and cook, can be made super quickly and they have a fancy feel and flavor, even though they're very budget-friendly.
Technique tip: Bring the chocolate hazelnut spread and cream cheese to room temperature prior to mixing together. This will help you avoid clumps and give you a smooth, whipped chocolate hazelnut spread cheesecake filling. Speed up the cream cheese softening process by microwaving for 15 seconds and stirring. Microwave another 15 seconds, if needed, and stir until softened at room temperature.
Swap option: You can skip the cream cheese for a decadent 100% chocolate hazelnut-filled bite. Peanut butter and chocolate lover? You can also mix chocolate hazelnut spread and peanut butter for a decadent peanut butter cup inspired filling! You can serve with dulce de leche, whipped mascarpone, whipped cream or a simple berry medley (or all of it!). If you or anyone you want to make these for have a nut allergy, fill these with a chocolate pudding instead. You can also use pre-made crescent dough instead of biscuit dough.
Preparation1.
If using an oven, preheat to 350 F or according to dough package instructions.2.
In a mixing bowl, add the cream cheese and chocolate-hazelnut spread. Whip with a hand mixer on high speed until fully combined. If you don't have a mixer, you can whisk the ingredients together until fluffy and combined.3.
Open the biscuit dough container. Cut each biscuit round in half, lengthwise, so you have two thin circles, instead of one thick round. Flatten each portion with your hand or a rolling pin. Each round should be about 1/4-inch thick. Using a cookie dough scoop, add about 1 tablespoon of chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake filling to the center. Fold the dough around the filling, creating a half-moon-shaped dumpling, and pinch the edges around the filling. Pull the pinched edges together to form a seam at the top of the ball (it should look like a soup dumpling). Flatten the seam and cinch any openings to form a cohesive ball. Place seam-side down on a baking sheet. Repeat with all of the dough.4.
Brush each cheesecake bite with melted butter. Top each one with a generous pinch of raw turbinado sugar.5.
Air-fry or bake according to the package instructions, typically 350 F for 12 to 16 minutes, until golden-brown.6.
Plate with fresh berries. Add the powdered sugar to a fine mesh sieve and lightly dust it on top of the bites and berries. Enjoy immediately!