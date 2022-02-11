These sweet bites are a playful twist on the classic peanut butter and chocolate buckeye candy. Fluffy fried doughnut holes are coated in a smooth, buttery, rich chocolate coating and covered in crunchy peanut pieces.

Preparation

For the chocolate butta:

In a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter, and place on low heat.

Stir with a wooden spoon or heat-resistant spatula until ingredients are melted. Stir in heavy cream until smooth. Add salt to taste.

For the doughnut holes:

1.

Separate each biscuit from the can and cut each evenly into 4 pieces and roll into balls.

2.

In a pot or fryer, heat oil to 350 F.

3.

Fry doughnut holes in batches of 4 to 5 until they're golden-brown.

4.

Remove from oil and drizzle with Chocolate Butta sauce and chopped peanuts.