IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Buckeye Biscuit Doughnut Holes

RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Super Bowl 2022 recipes: Cincinnati chili and Los Angeles chili cheese dog

Feb. 11, 202203:49
Derrell Smith
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Chocolate Butta
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • salt, to taste
Doughnut Holes
  • 1 can refrigerated biscuit dough, preferably Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Southern Recipe Biscuits
  • vegetable oil, for frying
  • chopped peanuts, to garnish

Chef notes

These sweet bites are a playful twist on the classic peanut butter and chocolate buckeye candy. Fluffy fried doughnut holes are coated in a smooth, buttery, rich chocolate coating and covered in crunchy peanut pieces.

Preparation

For the chocolate butta:

In a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter, and place on low heat.

Stir with a wooden spoon or heat-resistant spatula until ingredients are melted. Stir in heavy cream until smooth. Add salt to taste.

For the doughnut holes:

1.

Separate each biscuit from the can and cut each evenly into 4 pieces and roll into balls.

2.

In a pot or fryer, heat oil to 350 F.

3.

Fry doughnut holes in batches of 4 to 5 until they're golden-brown.

4.

Remove from oil and drizzle with Chocolate Butta sauce and chopped peanuts.

Buckeye Biscuit Doughnut Holes

Recipe Tags

AmericanPartySuper BowlTailgatingDesserts

More DessertsSee All

Homemade Biscoff Cookies (Speculaas)

Ghanaian Spiced Shortbread

Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

Chocolate Pots de Crème

Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies