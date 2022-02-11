Ingredients
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter
- 1/2 stick unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- salt, to taste
- 1 can refrigerated biscuit dough, preferably Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Southern Recipe Biscuits
- vegetable oil, for frying
- chopped peanuts, to garnish
Chef notes
These sweet bites are a playful twist on the classic peanut butter and chocolate buckeye candy. Fluffy fried doughnut holes are coated in a smooth, buttery, rich chocolate coating and covered in crunchy peanut pieces.
Preparation
For the chocolate butta:
In a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter, and place on low heat.
Stir with a wooden spoon or heat-resistant spatula until ingredients are melted. Stir in heavy cream until smooth. Add salt to taste.
For the doughnut holes:1.
Separate each biscuit from the can and cut each evenly into 4 pieces and roll into balls.2.
In a pot or fryer, heat oil to 350 F.3.
Fry doughnut holes in batches of 4 to 5 until they're golden-brown.4.
Remove from oil and drizzle with Chocolate Butta sauce and chopped peanuts.