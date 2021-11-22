IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Use puff pastry to make veggie potpies and pear tarts on Thanksgiving

Give entertaining an easy and elegant upgrade with puff pastry.

Make-ahead meals: Veggie pot pies, pear tarts

Nov. 22, 202105:10
/ Source: TODAY
By Skyler Bouchard

Covering just about anything in a buttery, flaky, golden crust of puff pastry makes it feel so festive! Food blogger Skyler Bouchard is joining TODAY to share one of her go-to savory pastry-topped recipes and uses the leftover dough to make a sweet dessert. She shows us how to make a prep-ahead vegetable potpie and mini pear and brie tarts.

Make-Ahead Veggie Potpies
Courtesy Skyler Bouchard
Make-Ahead Veggie Potpies

Skyler Bouchard

This is not only great for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, but it's an awesome way to utilize leftover vegetables or turkey from Thanksgiving — or any day, because let's be real, potpie doesn't have to be a special occasion meal. I love how you can make this in one large skillet or baking dish, or you can prepare personal servings in cocottes or ramekins for an extra fancy vibe.

Pear and Brie Tarts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pear and Brie Tarts

Skyler Bouchard

Talk about an easy way to impress guests! These are great on their own, or as part of a larger charcuterie board.

Skyler Bouchard