Chef notes

I love this recipe because you can easily whip these up at the last minute and no one will guess that they're made with pre-made crescent dough! You can bake these in your oven, toaster oven or even in your air fryer.

Technique tip: Bring the cream cheese to room temperature prior to mixing with the cheddar and scallions. This will help you avoid clumps! Speed up the cream cheese softening process by microwaving for 15 seconds and stirring. Microwave another 15 seconds if needed and stir until softened at room temperature.

Swap option: You can make these with any cream cheese filling or bagel seasoning of your choice! Stuff them with sun dried tomato cream cheese, caper and lox cream cheese, scrambled eggs and bacon, or even the classic plain cream cheese will do. Or, you can make them sweet! Turn them into cinnamon swirl bagels with a cinnamon sugar coating on the outside, and a maple walnut cream cheese on the inside (just add maple syrup and chopped walnuts to cream cheese.) You can easily make birthday cake bagels with sprinkles on the outside and a funfetti cream cheese filling. Options are endless! Have fun with it! You can also use pre-made biscuit dough instead of croissant dough.