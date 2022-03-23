Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 bunch scallions, chopped
- 1 pack crescent roll dough
- 1 egg, beaten, for egg wash
- 1/4 cup everything seasoning
Chef notes
I love this recipe because you can easily whip these up at the last minute and no one will guess that they're made with pre-made crescent dough! You can bake these in your oven, toaster oven or even in your air fryer.
Technique tip: Bring the cream cheese to room temperature prior to mixing with the cheddar and scallions. This will help you avoid clumps! Speed up the cream cheese softening process by microwaving for 15 seconds and stirring. Microwave another 15 seconds if needed and stir until softened at room temperature.
Swap option: You can make these with any cream cheese filling or bagel seasoning of your choice! Stuff them with sun dried tomato cream cheese, caper and lox cream cheese, scrambled eggs and bacon, or even the classic plain cream cheese will do. Or, you can make them sweet! Turn them into cinnamon swirl bagels with a cinnamon sugar coating on the outside, and a maple walnut cream cheese on the inside (just add maple syrup and chopped walnuts to cream cheese.) You can easily make birthday cake bagels with sprinkles on the outside and a funfetti cream cheese filling. Options are endless! Have fun with it! You can also use pre-made biscuit dough instead of croissant dough.
Preparation1.
If using an oven, preheat the oven according to dough package instructions, typically 350 F.2.
In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, 1/2 cup shredded cheddar and scallions. Fold together until fully incorporated.3.
Lay one of the crescent roll dough triangles flat on a clean work surface. Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top of the wider side of the triangle. Lightly press the cheese into the dough, then take the long skinny end of the triangle and fold it up towards the straight edge of the triangle. Press the dough together to form one rectangular-shaped piece. With a cookie scoop, place about 1 to 1½ tablespoons (whatever will comfortably fit) of cream cheese filling into the center. Wrap the edges of the dough around the cream cheese filling, fully encasing it. Pinch the edges of the dough to make sure there are no openings or holes. Gather the pinched edges at the top of the ball and create a seam (it should resemble a soup dumpling). Press the seam together and flatten it into the ball. Place the bagel bite seam-side down on a sheet pan. Repeat with all of the dough.4.
Brush each bagel bite with egg wash. Top with a generous sprinkle of everything seasoning.5.
Bake according to package instructions, typically 12 to 15 minutes, or air-fry for 9 to 10 minutes, until the bagel bites are golden-brown. Enjoy!