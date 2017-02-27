share tweet pin email

The 89th Academy Awards proved to be one to remember before the first Oscar was even handed out.

Chris Pizzello / AP Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Host and late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel took the mic and set the tone for the evening with an opening monologue rich in laughs and barbs — but he didn't exactly kick off the action.

In a break with Oscar-night tradition, the usual pre-taped antics or onstage routine took a backseat to a musical performance by Justin Timberlake, who sang and danced his way through his Best Song contender "Can't Stop the Feeling" from "Trolls."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Singer-actor Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

But once the hit-maker wrapped up his crowd-pleasing act (and wife pleasing act — Jessica Biel got down!), Kimmel really got the party started.

In room filled with ALCU blue ribbon-wears and inevitably to be filled with politically-punctuated acceptance speeches, Kimmel didn't shy away from the current events — or the commander-in-chief.

"I want to say thank you to President Trump," he deadpanned. "Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?"

But soon enough, Kimmel set his sights on another comedy target: the woman of the night, 20-time nominee Meryl Streep.

After telling the crowd that the night was all about honoring talented stars, he added, "We're also here to honor the actors who seem great, but actually really aren't. ... One in particular has really stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances."

Chris Pizzello / AP Meryl Streep stands for applause at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

As the audience erupted in laughter, Kimmel continued roasting the star.

"From her mediocre early work in 'The Dear Hunter' and 'Out of Africa,' to her underwhelming performances in 'Kramer Vs. Kramer' and 'Sophie's Choice,' Meryl Streep has phoned it in for over 50 films over the course of her lackluster career."

He then asked the crowd in the Dolby Theatre to join him in giving Streep "a totally undeserved round of applause."

Which they did, eagerly.

It's no surprise Kimmel got the night off to such a hilarious start. While Sunday night marked his fist Oscar hosting gig, he's a pro when it comes to emceeing awards shows. After all, he helmed the Emmys — twice.

And, as he shared on Twitter moments before the show started, he never stopped prepping for this event.

And more importantly he had big support from his little girl.