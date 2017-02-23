Jimmy Kimmel makes 'Dory' pancakes for daughter — see Ellen's delightful response

Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres are not only two of the funniest hosts on TV, they’re also longtime pals. Here’s the only photo you need to understand just how strong their friendship is.
It takes a special kind of friend — and dad — to make pancakes inspired by DeGeneres’ character in “Finding Nemo” and its sequel, “Finding Dory.” (That Jimmy Kimmel spatula is amazing. Where can we get one?)
His 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Jane, was very excited about her colorful and creative breakfast. It looks delicious. We want a bite.
When DeGeneres saw Kimmel’s masterpiece, she was stunned.
“That is crazy. I made Portia @JimmyKimmel pancakes this morning,” she wrote, referencing her wife, Portia de Rossi.
Knowing DeGeneres’ sense of humor, it’s probably safe to assume she didn’t actually make Jimmy Kimmel pancakes. I mean, does she even own a Jimmy Kimmel spatula she can use to serve a Jimmy Kimmel pancake?
DeGeneres had more good fun with Kimmel on her talk show today, giving him some beauty tips for his Oscars hosting gig this Sunday.
We just had a thought: DeGeneres had pizza delivered to the Oscars when she hosted the ceremony three years ago. Maybe Kimmel can have Dory pancakes delivered to the show this year?
