There's a reason we look forward to the Oscars red carpet every year: It's the Super Bowl of fashion! From princess-worthy ball gowns to avant garde frocks to old Hollywood gowns, it features some of the best dresses of the year.
Here are some of our favorites!
Jessica Biel
Now THIS is how you wear gold. The combination of a slinky beaded dress, face-framing necklace and elegant chignon makes Jessica Biel look like royalty.
Taraji P. Henson
The "Hidden Figures" star looks instantly iconic in this navy blue, off-the-shoulder gown with a high slit. Paired with a dramatic, V-shaped necklace, Taraji P. Henson is making her mark as a red carpet favorite.
Emma Stone
In lace, fringe and a deep side part, Emma Stone looks plucked out of the golden age of Hollywood. The look is a perfect fit for her role in "La La Land!"
Ruth Negga
Lady in red! "Loving" star Ruth Negga may be wearing the most-talked-about look of the night in this cherry-colored gown. With sheer panels and lace details, this long-sleeved number is anything but boring.
Janelle Monae
There is only one Janelle Monae. The "Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight" actress is having an incredible year — and her showstopping style matches it perfectly.
Priyanka Chopra
Graphic, sleek and truly original, Priyanka Chopra lit up the red carpet in this unique number. The boxy neckline and low-cut sides add an extra-special touch.
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer is a dove gray dream in this feathered gown! From the color to the cut to the overall styling, the Oscar-winning actress has never looked better.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson is always an original! A studded belt against this patterned dress takes a girly frock into rocker territory.
Hailee Steinfeld
At 20 years old, Hailee Steinfeld is becoming quite the red carpet star. This floral, high-neck number is light, girly, young and an overall showstopper.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis shows off her short haircut and bare shoulders in this bright red stunner. This body-hugging gown is draped to perfection!
Naomie Harris
"Moonlight" star Naomie Harris knows the power of simplicity in this minimalist frock. It lets her quirky, fun shoes really shine!
Michelle Williams
With a low-cut halter top and shimmery skirt, Michelle Williams looks ready for Hollywood's big night.
Nicole Kidman
Likely a nod to her role in "Lion," Nicole Kidman wears a beaded column gown that's covered in Indian-inspired prints.
Leslie Mann
She's the belle of the ball! Leslie Mann looks like a fairy tale princess in a sunny yellow ball gown.
Halle Berry
It's official: Halle Berry can rock any and every hairstyle! Seen here in a slinky, shiny gown, Berry is all confidence on the red carpet.
Dakota Johnson
The "Fifty Shades Darker" star is looking prim and proper in this silky gown that could easily pass as a vintage find.
Chrissy Teigen
In a white gown with a thigh-high slit, Chrissy Teigen is looking white hot on the red carpet.
Charlize Theron
The Oscar-winning actress looks comfortable and confident in this metallic, pleated gown.
Ginnifer Goodwin
With swaths of sheer, polka dotted panels, Ginnifer Goodwin caught our eye.
Olivia Culpo
Channeling her inner Daisy Buchanan, Olivia Culpo looks ready for a Great Gatsby-esque party in this festive and fringed frock. And check out that purple eye shadow!
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts is looking red hot in her spicy new hair color and this color-blocked dress. We're loving her old Hollywood waves!
Salma Hayek
It's all about the details, as Salma Hayek knows so well.
Laura Dern
Laura Dern makes an entrance on the red carpet in this midnight blue column gown.
Felicity Jones
Is that Felicity Jones or a ballerina? The elegant "Star Wars: Rogue One" actress looks lovely in a tea-length tulle dress.