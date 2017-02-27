Style

Oscars red carpet 2017: Best-dressed stars from Hollywood's big night

TODAY

There's a reason we look forward to the Oscars red carpet every year: It's the Super Bowl of fashion! From princess-worthy ball gowns to avant garde frocks to old Hollywood gowns, it features some of the best dresses of the year.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

See what the ultimate Oscar gown would look like

Play Video - 2:39

See what the ultimate Oscar gown would look like

Play Video - 2:39

More video

Here are some of our favorites!

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Now THIS is how you wear gold. The combination of a slinky beaded dress, face-framing necklace and elegant chignon makes Jessica Biel look like royalty.

RELATED: The 1 trick stars use to stay sweat-free on the red carpet

Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Hidden Figures" star looks instantly iconic in this navy blue, off-the-shoulder gown with a high slit. Paired with a dramatic, V-shaped necklace, Taraji P. Henson is making her mark as a red carpet favorite.

Emma Stone

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In lace, fringe and a deep side part, Emma Stone looks plucked out of the golden age of Hollywood. The look is a perfect fit for her role in "La La Land!"

Ruth Negga

Jordan Strauss / AP

Lady in red! "Loving" star Ruth Negga may be wearing the most-talked-about look of the night in this cherry-colored gown. With sheer panels and lace details, this long-sleeved number is anything but boring.

Janelle Monae

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

There is only one Janelle Monae. The "Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight" actress is having an incredible year — and her showstopping style matches it perfectly.

Priyanka Chopra

Jordan Strauss / AP

Graphic, sleek and truly original, Priyanka Chopra lit up the red carpet in this unique number. The boxy neckline and low-cut sides add an extra-special touch.

Octavia Spencer

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Octavia Spencer is a dove gray dream in this feathered gown! From the color to the cut to the overall styling, the Oscar-winning actress has never looked better.

Scarlett Johansson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is always an original! A studded belt against this patterned dress takes a girly frock into rocker territory.

Hailee Steinfeld

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

At 20 years old, Hailee Steinfeld is becoming quite the red carpet star. This floral, high-neck number is light, girly, young and an overall showstopper.

Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Viola Davis shows off her short haircut and bare shoulders in this bright red stunner. This body-hugging gown is draped to perfection!

Naomie Harris

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Moonlight" star Naomie Harris knows the power of simplicity in this minimalist frock. It lets her quirky, fun shoes really shine!

Michelle Williams

Jordan Strauss / AP

With a low-cut halter top and shimmery skirt, Michelle Williams looks ready for Hollywood's big night.

Nicole Kidman

Jordan Strauss / AP

Likely a nod to her role in "Lion," Nicole Kidman wears a beaded column gown that's covered in Indian-inspired prints.

Leslie Mann

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She's the belle of the ball! Leslie Mann looks like a fairy tale princess in a sunny yellow ball gown.

Halle Berry

Jordan Strauss / AP

It's official: Halle Berry can rock any and every hairstyle! Seen here in a slinky, shiny gown, Berry is all confidence on the red carpet.

Dakota Johnson

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Fifty Shades Darker" star is looking prim and proper in this silky gown that could easily pass as a vintage find.

Chrissy Teigen

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In a white gown with a thigh-high slit, Chrissy Teigen is looking white hot on the red carpet.

Charlize Theron

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress looks comfortable and confident in this metallic, pleated gown.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Jordan Strauss / AP

With swaths of sheer, polka dotted panels, Ginnifer Goodwin caught our eye.

More Style videos

Olivia Culpo

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Channeling her inner Daisy Buchanan, Olivia Culpo looks ready for a Great Gatsby-esque party in this festive and fringed frock. And check out that purple eye shadow!

RELATED: See what the ultimate Oscar gown would look like

Emma Roberts

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Emma Roberts is looking red hot in her spicy new hair color and this color-blocked dress. We're loving her old Hollywood waves!

Salma Hayek

Jordan Strauss / AP

It's all about the details, as Salma Hayek knows so well. The headband adds

Laura Dern

Jordan Strauss / AP

Laura Dern makes an entrance on the red carpet in this midnight blue column gown.

Felicity Jones

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Is that Felicity Jones or a ballerina? The elegant "Star Wars: Rogue One" actress looks lovely in a tea-length tulle dress.

More: Style Celeb style Red Carpet

TOP