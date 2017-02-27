share tweet pin email

There's a reason we look forward to the Oscars red carpet every year: It's the Super Bowl of fashion! From princess-worthy ball gowns to avant garde frocks to old Hollywood gowns, it features some of the best dresses of the year.

Here are some of our favorites!

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Now THIS is how you wear gold. The combination of a slinky beaded dress, face-framing necklace and elegant chignon makes Jessica Biel look like royalty.

RELATED: The 1 trick stars use to stay sweat-free on the red carpet

Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Hidden Figures" star looks instantly iconic in this navy blue, off-the-shoulder gown with a high slit. Paired with a dramatic, V-shaped necklace, Taraji P. Henson is making her mark as a red carpet favorite.

Emma Stone

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In lace, fringe and a deep side part, Emma Stone looks plucked out of the golden age of Hollywood. The look is a perfect fit for her role in "La La Land!"

Ruth Negga

Jordan Strauss / AP

Lady in red! "Loving" star Ruth Negga may be wearing the most-talked-about look of the night in this cherry-colored gown. With sheer panels and lace details, this long-sleeved number is anything but boring.

Janelle Monae

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

There is only one Janelle Monae. The "Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight" actress is having an incredible year — and her showstopping style matches it perfectly.

Priyanka Chopra

Jordan Strauss / AP

Graphic, sleek and truly original, Priyanka Chopra lit up the red carpet in this unique number. The boxy neckline and low-cut sides add an extra-special touch.

Octavia Spencer

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Octavia Spencer is a dove gray dream in this feathered gown! From the color to the cut to the overall styling, the Oscar-winning actress has never looked better.

Scarlett Johansson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is always an original! A studded belt against this patterned dress takes a girly frock into rocker territory.

Hailee Steinfeld

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

At 20 years old, Hailee Steinfeld is becoming quite the red carpet star. This floral, high-neck number is light, girly, young and an overall showstopper.

Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Viola Davis shows off her short haircut and bare shoulders in this bright red stunner. This body-hugging gown is draped to perfection!

Naomie Harris

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Moonlight" star Naomie Harris knows the power of simplicity in this minimalist frock. It lets her quirky, fun shoes really shine!

Michelle Williams

Jordan Strauss / AP

With a low-cut halter top and shimmery skirt, Michelle Williams looks ready for Hollywood's big night.

Nicole Kidman

Jordan Strauss / AP

Likely a nod to her role in "Lion," Nicole Kidman wears a beaded column gown that's covered in Indian-inspired prints.

Leslie Mann

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She's the belle of the ball! Leslie Mann looks like a fairy tale princess in a sunny yellow ball gown.

Halle Berry

Jordan Strauss / AP

It's official: Halle Berry can rock any and every hairstyle! Seen here in a slinky, shiny gown, Berry is all confidence on the red carpet.

Dakota Johnson

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Fifty Shades Darker" star is looking prim and proper in this silky gown that could easily pass as a vintage find.

Chrissy Teigen

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In a white gown with a thigh-high slit, Chrissy Teigen is looking white hot on the red carpet.

Charlize Theron

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress looks comfortable and confident in this metallic, pleated gown.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Jordan Strauss / AP

With swaths of sheer, polka dotted panels, Ginnifer Goodwin caught our eye.

Olivia Culpo

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Channeling her inner Daisy Buchanan, Olivia Culpo looks ready for a Great Gatsby-esque party in this festive and fringed frock. And check out that purple eye shadow!

RELATED: See what the ultimate Oscar gown would look like

Emma Roberts

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Emma Roberts is looking red hot in her spicy new hair color and this color-blocked dress. We're loving her old Hollywood waves!

Salma Hayek

Jordan Strauss / AP

It's all about the details, as Salma Hayek knows so well. The headband adds

Laura Dern

Jordan Strauss / AP

Laura Dern makes an entrance on the red carpet in this midnight blue column gown.

Felicity Jones

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Is that Felicity Jones or a ballerina? The elegant "Star Wars: Rogue One" actress looks lovely in a tea-length tulle dress.