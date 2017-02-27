You may have noticed that some of the nominees on the Oscars red carpet are feeling a little blue. It’s no accident.
“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s nominated for his “Moana” song “How Far I’ll Go,” arrived to the ceremony with a blue ribbon on his tux.
His date for the evening, his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, wore the same ribbon.
“Loving” star Ruth Negga, a contender for best actress, Barry Jenkins, a nominee in the directing category for “Moonlight,” model Karlie Kloss and actress Busy Philipps featured the ribbon as well.
So, why exactly are they wearing it? They’re showing support for the ACLU, which says the ribbon is a way for stars to stand up “for the rights of everyone as guaranteed under the Constitution.”
Miranda shared a similar sentiment: “I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals.”
