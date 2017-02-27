share tweet pin email

You may have noticed that some of the nominees on the Oscars red carpet are feeling a little blue. It’s no accident.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s nominated for his “Moana” song “How Far I’ll Go,” arrived to the ceremony with a blue ribbon on his tux.

Jordan Strauss / AP Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mom both wore a blue ribbon on the Oscars red carpet.

His date for the evening, his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, wore the same ribbon.

RELATED: Oscars red carpet 2017: Best-dressed stars from Hollywood's big night

“Loving” star Ruth Negga, a contender for best actress, Barry Jenkins, a nominee in the directing category for “Moonlight,” model Karlie Kloss and actress Busy Philipps featured the ribbon as well.

Jordan Strauss / AP Ruth Negga, nominated for best actress for "Loving," wore a blue ribbon on her dress.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Model Karlie Kloss wore the blue ribbon, too.

AFP - Getty Images As did Busy Philipps.

So, why exactly are they wearing it? They’re showing support for the ACLU, which says the ribbon is a way for stars to stand up “for the rights of everyone as guaranteed under the Constitution.”

Miranda shared a similar sentiment: “I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals.”

"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals." -@lin_manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/pypW1erdQU — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.