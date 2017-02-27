share tweet pin email

Sunday's Academy Awards brought together the movie industry's biggest names — and many took to social media to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded event was really like.

Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes photos that stars shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Jessica Biel gave a shoutout to her glam squad.

#oscarsglamsquad aka my magicians @karayoshimotobua @hairbyadir A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

She later posted a stunning photo of the finished look.

I want to thank everyone from the parts department to the folks on the assembly line for putting this package together. @kaufmanfranco @tiffanyandco @karayoshimotobua @hairbyadir @marielwashere @robzangardi #oscars A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Biel's hubby, Justin Timberlake, shared a cute shot of himself prepping for the big night.

#Oscars ready A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Giuliana Rancic offered a full-length look at her floor-sweeping Georges Chakra gown.

Chrissy Teigen started the evening by giving daughter Luna the coveted Oscar for "baby of the year."

Teigen and husband John Legend later posed for a sweet red carpet photo, which the musician posted on Instagram.

#Oscars A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Octavia Spencer treated herself to a bit of "happy time" before hitting the red carpet.

#ad @DunkinDonuts #today I'm almost #redcarpetready but first a bit of happy time in a quiet corner with my cup of joe!!! A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Host Jimmy Kimmel got a good-luck fist bump from his young daughter, Jane.

Naomi Harris enjoyed "food and laughter" with her hair and makeup team.

Food and laughter with my hair and makeup peeps @peterluxhair @makeupbymario before hitting the red carpet! A post shared by Naomie Harris (@naomieharris) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

And Amy Schumer went for laughs, hilariously sharing a shot of herself sporting a fluffy blanket on a coffee run, with the caption "What to wear?"

What to wear? #oscars A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:08am PST

