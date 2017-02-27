Sunday's Academy Awards brought together the movie industry's biggest names — and many took to social media to give us a glimpse of what the star-studded event was really like.
Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes photos that stars shared on Twitter and Instagram.
Jessica Biel gave a shoutout to her glam squad.
She later posted a stunning photo of the finished look.
Biel's hubby, Justin Timberlake, shared a cute shot of himself prepping for the big night.
Giuliana Rancic offered a full-length look at her floor-sweeping Georges Chakra gown.
Chrissy Teigen started the evening by giving daughter Luna the coveted Oscar for "baby of the year."
Teigen and husband John Legend later posed for a sweet red carpet photo, which the musician posted on Instagram.
Octavia Spencer treated herself to a bit of "happy time" before hitting the red carpet.
Host Jimmy Kimmel got a good-luck fist bump from his young daughter, Jane.
Naomi Harris enjoyed "food and laughter" with her hair and makeup team.
And Amy Schumer went for laughs, hilariously sharing a shot of herself sporting a fluffy blanket on a coffee run, with the caption "What to wear?"
