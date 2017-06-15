share tweet pin email

Sweet morning treats are not all Cinnamon Toast Crunch and chocolate croissants. You can start your morning strong and satisfy your sweet tooth while also boosting your brain health. Think: making your belly happy and powering your way through your morning meeting. Have your sweets, and your brain power, too.

Try these options this week!

This pancake batter contains ground flaxseeds, which are rich in fatty acids crucial for proper brain function. They’re also packed with antioxidant-rich pomegranate, pecans, pumpkin and cinnamon. As a reminder, antioxidants help rid the body of free radicals, which cause inflammation.

Including whole grains in your diet has been linked to improving cardiovascular health and blood flow, which includes circulation to your brain. This French toast is made with toast made from sprouted grains, which have been shown to have higher amounts of bioavailable nutrients for an overall healthy body. The medium-chain triglycerides in the coconut provide the brain with a boost of fuel to help you power through any morning.

Oatmeal is a great option when you’re looking for a brain boost. The oats break down and provide long-lasting energy, helping to avoid a mid-morning crash. The peanut butter is, well, delish of course, but it also contains vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that will aid in protecting your brain.

This perfectly sweet smoothie boasts the brain-boosting ingredients cashews and coconut. Nuts like cashews are high in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant and can help prevent cognitive decline. Coconut is packed with a healthy kind of saturated fat that increases levels of healthy cholesterol while lowering bad cholesterol levels. What does this mean for your brain? Untreated high levels of cholesterol contribute to build up of fats in your arteries, which can affect blood flow to the brain.

The crust of these peanut butter bites is made with both flaxseed and wheat germ. Wheat germ is nutrient packed with vitamin E and also magnesium, which may improve your brain’s memory and learning capabilities. They also contain chia seeds, which are loaded with brain boosting omega 3s.

Use these recipes and brain-boosting ingredients to make your mornings a lot tastier and more productive!

