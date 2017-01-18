Here are the 13 most popular Trader Joe's foods

share tweet pin email

Trader Joe's is like the ultimate best friend: reliable, approachable, always armed with quality, cheap wine and, admittedly, a little crazy. That's why we're always willing to wait in that line.

But aside from the overall experience, there are also certain products that keep us coming back for more. (Like, imagine buying cookie butter anywhere else? Blasphemy!)

So, which are the best of the best? Every year, TJ's holds a Customer Choice Award survey — and the results are in.

Many of the winners and runners-up have remained the same year to year, but there was a big surprise: Cookie Butter was, at last, dethroned — by Mandarin Orange Chicken.

Find out if everyone else loves your TJ's faves as much as you do:

Favorite Overall

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Trader Joe's

Runners-up: Cookie Butter, Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese, Triple Ginger Snaps, Pound Plus 72% Dark Chocolate

Favorite Bakery

Soft Pretzel Stick

Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Almond Ring Danish, Sourdough Bread, Kringle, Organic French Baguette

Favorite Beverage

Spiced Cider

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Triple Ginger Brew, Winter Wassail, 100% Honey Crisp Unfiltered Apple Cider,100% Cranberry Juice

Favorite Candy

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds, Scandinavian Swimmers, English Toffee, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Favorite Cheese

Unexpected Cheddar

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Triple Creme Brie, 1000 Day Gouda, Sharp Cheddar Pub Cheese, Goat Cheese Log

Favorite Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: French Roast Coffee, Wintry Blend, Kona Coffee, Joe's Dark

Favorite Condiment

Organic Ketchup

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Green Dragon Hot Sauce, Thai Sweet Chile Sauce, Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce, Hatch Valley Salsa

Favorite Frozen

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese, Riced Cauliflower, Hatch Chile Mac 'n Cheese, Chocolate Croissants

Favorite Meat(less)

Soy Chorizo

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Meatless Meatballs, Ground Turkey, Chicken Sausage, Grass Fed Angus Ground Beef

Favorite Produce

Bananas

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Avocados, Brussels Sprouts, Riced Cauliflower, Arugula

Favorite Salad

Arugula

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Baby Spinach, Cruciferous Crunch, Butter Lettuce, Healthy 8 Chopped Veggies

Favorite Snack

Peanut Butter Pretzels

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Organic Corn Chip Dippers, Plantain Chips, World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Kettle Corn

Favorite Pumpkin

Pumpkin Butter

Trader Joe's / Trader Joe's

Runners-Up: Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix, Organic Canned Pumpkin, This Pumpkin Walks Into a Bar