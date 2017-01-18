Here are the 13 most popular Trader Joe's foods

Trader Joe's is like the ultimate best friend: reliable, approachable, always armed with quality, cheap wine and, admittedly, a little crazy. That's why we're always willing to wait in that line.
But aside from the overall experience, there are also certain products that keep us coming back for more. (Like, imagine buying cookie butter anywhere else? Blasphemy!)
So, which are the best of the best? Every year, TJ's holds a Customer Choice Award survey — and the results are in.
Many of the winners and runners-up have remained the same year to year, but there was a big surprise: Cookie Butter was, at last, dethroned — by Mandarin Orange Chicken.
Find out if everyone else loves your TJ's faves as much as you do:
Favorite Overall
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Runners-up: Cookie Butter, Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese, Triple Ginger Snaps, Pound Plus 72% Dark Chocolate
Favorite Bakery
Soft Pretzel Stick
Runners-Up: Almond Ring Danish, Sourdough Bread, Kringle, Organic French Baguette
Favorite Beverage
Spiced Cider
Runners-Up: Triple Ginger Brew, Winter Wassail, 100% Honey Crisp Unfiltered Apple Cider,100% Cranberry Juice
Favorite Candy
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Runners-Up: Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds, Scandinavian Swimmers, English Toffee, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Favorite Cheese
Unexpected Cheddar
Runners-Up: Triple Creme Brie, 1000 Day Gouda, Sharp Cheddar Pub Cheese, Goat Cheese Log
Favorite Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Runners-Up: French Roast Coffee, Wintry Blend, Kona Coffee, Joe's Dark
Favorite Condiment
Organic Ketchup
Runners-Up: Green Dragon Hot Sauce, Thai Sweet Chile Sauce, Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce, Hatch Valley Salsa
Favorite Frozen
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Runners-Up: Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese, Riced Cauliflower, Hatch Chile Mac 'n Cheese, Chocolate Croissants
Favorite Meat(less)
Soy Chorizo
Runners-Up: Meatless Meatballs, Ground Turkey, Chicken Sausage, Grass Fed Angus Ground Beef
Favorite Produce
Bananas
Runners-Up: Avocados, Brussels Sprouts, Riced Cauliflower, Arugula
Favorite Salad
Arugula
Runners-Up: Baby Spinach, Cruciferous Crunch, Butter Lettuce, Healthy 8 Chopped Veggies
Favorite Snack
Peanut Butter Pretzels
Runners-Up: Organic Corn Chip Dippers, Plantain Chips, World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, Kettle Corn
Favorite Pumpkin
Pumpkin Butter
Runners-Up: Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix, Organic Canned Pumpkin, This Pumpkin Walks Into a Bar