Add barbecue shrimp, smoked gouda grits to your weekly menu04:35
5 delicious ways to sneak greens into your daily diet04:56
Twin bakers Maya and Aria Christian share chocolate chunk cookie recipe04:29
This quesadilla recipe reduces food waste by using wilted greens04:35
2 low-waste recipes: Spiced rubbed cauliflower and coconut rice04:47
- Now Playing
Jenna and Justin try unusual ice cream flavors (including pizza!)02:26
- UP NEXT
Cooking with Cal: A pistachio cake that’s perfect for spring03:48
Try these 5 foods to fuel your brain05:11
Elena Besser makes trendy crispy rice cakes topped with the perfect soft-boiled egg10:49
Priyanka Naik turns chickpea water into light and airy chocolate mousse07:04
Kevin Curry makes a savory breakfast quiche with leftover rotisserie chicken07:18
Sweet treats that double as creative craft projects for kids04:50
Easter and Passover recipes: Bunny egg cups, matzo brei muffins05:09
Turn leftovers into delicious new meals with 3 easy recipe ideas | TODAY Table24:55
Savannah Guthrie learns how to make pulled pork and cornbread | Starting from Scratch24:53
Celebrate Easter with lamb and squash stew, strawberry shortcake05:28
Lidia Bastianich’s Easter feast: Ham frittata and olive oil cake07:26
Whip up top-notch cooking with these top-rated kitchen appliances04:44
Celebrate Passover with an innovative recipe: Matzo lasagna04:27
Savannah Guthrie learns to make crab cakes and crispy fish tacos| Starting from Scratch24:58
Add barbecue shrimp, smoked gouda grits to your weekly menu04:35
5 delicious ways to sneak greens into your daily diet04:56
Twin bakers Maya and Aria Christian share chocolate chunk cookie recipe04:29
This quesadilla recipe reduces food waste by using wilted greens04:35
2 low-waste recipes: Spiced rubbed cauliflower and coconut rice04:47
- Now Playing
Jenna and Justin try unusual ice cream flavors (including pizza!)02:26
Play All