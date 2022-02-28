Zoe Saldana talks filming ‘The Adam Project’ during early months of pandemic
Actor Zoe Saldana joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her role alongside Ryan Reynolds in the new movie “The Adam Project.” She shares the worries she faced and the safety measures taken with production happening during the early months of the pandemic.Feb. 28, 2022
