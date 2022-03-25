IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

TODAY

Workers fork over more money for food as they face ‘lunchflation’

02:15

NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY on the rise of lunchflation, which is the rise in cost of salads, sandwiches and other popular lunches more as workers begin to return to the office. Experts say bringing your own lunch will help save money, despite groceries costing 8.6% more than last year.March 25, 2022

