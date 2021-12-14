Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside

When Charlotte Fatoma suddenly went into the final stages of labor while driving to the hospital, 911 operator Elyce Rivera calmly coached her through delivering her own baby in her car by the side of the highway. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports and, as TODAY’s Season of Giving continues, the two women meet for the very first time live on air. Elyce meets the baby she helped deliver, and says yes when Charlotte asks her to be the child’s godmother.Dec. 14, 2021