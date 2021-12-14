Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside
06:34
Share this -
copied
When Charlotte Fatoma suddenly went into the final stages of labor while driving to the hospital, 911 operator Elyce Rivera calmly coached her through delivering her own baby in her car by the side of the highway. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports and, as TODAY’s Season of Giving continues, the two women meet for the very first time live on air. Elyce meets the baby she helped deliver, and says yes when Charlotte asks her to be the child’s godmother.Dec. 14, 2021
Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY
03:28
Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild
00:44
Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam
00:41
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer
00:46
‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast’ lead Critic’s Choice nominations
01:04
Now Playing
Woman meets 911 operator who helped her deliver baby at roadside