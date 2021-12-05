IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz

    08:12

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters

    02:04

  • Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up

    04:30

  • Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:26

  • Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin

    02:10

  • Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant

    01:34

  • Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd says

    02:09

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter charges

    00:39

  • CNN fires Chris Cuomo during investigation on how he helped his brother

    01:34

  • Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99

    00:47

  • Brooke Shields talks growing up in the public eye, embracing middle age

    08:20

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

    07:32

  • Michael Che talks ‘SNL’, new Netflix special, and using humor through hardship

    08:06

  • Elizabeth Banks on controlling her own destiny in Hollywood

    07:44

  • John Leguizamo talks new Latino superhero comic, starring in ‘Encanto’

    08:18

  • Andy Cohen talks new book, successes of ‘WWHL’ and ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

    07:44

  • Julianne Moore talks ‘Lisey's Story,’ unforgettable roles

    08:15

  • Machine Gun Kelly talks latest album, relationship with Megan Fox, fatherhood

    08:05

TODAY

Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

04:50

In 1973, the United States Supreme Court struck down a Texas statute that banned abortion, setting a precedent in the case of Roe v. Wade and igniting a legal and cultural battle that continues to this day. Nearly a half century later, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in a new case that could potentially overturn the landmark decision. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 5, 2021

  • Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz

    08:12

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters

    02:04

  • Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up

    04:30

  • Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All