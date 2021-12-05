Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions
In 1973, the United States Supreme Court struck down a Texas statute that banned abortion, setting a precedent in the case of Roe v. Wade and igniting a legal and cultural battle that continues to this day. Nearly a half century later, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in a new case that could potentially overturn the landmark decision. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 5, 2021
