TODAY

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

01:19

On TODAY, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share that actors Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will be the hosts of the 94th Academy Awards.Feb. 15, 2022

