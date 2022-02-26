IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    White House photographer shares a look through his lens after covering seven presidents

TODAY

White House photographer shares a look through his lens after covering seven presidents

Doug Mills is a White House photographer who has been a witness to history for seven presidents, capturing some of the most enduring political images of our time. Mills covered presidents beginning with Ronald Reagan and has been at key moments, including with George Bush at Ground Zero. Weekend TODAY’s Peter Alexander reports.Feb. 26, 2022

    White House photographer shares a look through his lens after covering seven presidents

