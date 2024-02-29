White House doctor says Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical

Richard Lewis, legendary comedian and star of 'Curb,' dies at 76
President Joe Biden received his annual physical Wednesday by a White House doctor who declared him "fit for duty" and overall healthy. His doctors say they do not think he needs a cognitive test.Feb. 29, 2024
