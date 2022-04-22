IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

04:34

Jeremy Parsons, senior correspondent of “People (The TV Show!),” joins Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester with a checklist of everything you need to watch this weekend. From the second season of “Flight Attendant” to the latest animated movie “The Bad Guys,” there’s plenty to binge.April 22, 2022

