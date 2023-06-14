What’s next for Trump following historic second indictment?

House passes a bill to prevent a nationwide ban on gas stoves
NBC chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker and senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett weigh in on the case against former President Donald Trump and his claim that he had a right to possess classified documents after leaving office. “It’s not a defense that’s going to hold up in court. He knows the limits of the law,” Jarrett says.June 14, 2023
