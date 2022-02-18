Passengers aboard a commuter ferry in Germany experienced a terrifying moment when a massive wave crashed through the front of the boat. The ferry eventually arrived safely at its destination and no one was seriously injured in the incident.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Massive wave crashes through ferry window
00:31
UP NEXT
Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico
00:28
Watch: British Airways plane nearly topples over while attempting to land
00:33
Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested
00:47
Man hides in plane’s landing gear for nearly 3-hour flight
00:22
Looters ‘smash and grab’ merchandise at a California Nordstrom’s