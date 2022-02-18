IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Watch: Massive wave crashes through ferry window

00:31

Passengers aboard a commuter ferry in Germany experienced a terrifying moment when a massive wave crashed through the front of the boat. The ferry eventually arrived safely at its destination and no one was seriously injured in the incident.Feb. 18, 2022

