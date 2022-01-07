Watch: Wyoming state trooper narrowly avoids collision on icy highway
00:27
Share this -
copied
An out-of-control SUV flew past a state trooper walking back to his car on an icy Wyoming highway. The heart-stopping video shows the officer darting to his right, then his left, while trying to avoid danger on both sides.Jan. 7, 2022
Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution
06:36
How to drive safely during the winter storm season
02:24
How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm
02:20
Now Playing
Watch: Wyoming state trooper narrowly avoids collision on icy highway