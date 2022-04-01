Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store
New York Live correspondent Joelle Gargiulo joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to share heartwarming news stories, including a little boy who bravely jumped off a diving board and received thunderous applause, an emotional adoption proposal, and a sweet reunion between a little girl and her friend who works at the grocery store.April 1, 2022
