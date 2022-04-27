Viola Davis shares the life lessons she gives to her daughter

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to open up about her childhood and past traumas that she writes about in her new memoir, “Finding Me.” Davis says that she sees her life as a “relay race,” and the lessons she has learned has led her to who she is today. She says, “I want to be liberated from labels” and that she “dreams about being brave.”April 27, 2022