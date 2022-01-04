Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White
In an interview before Betty White’s passing, Valerie Bertinelli recalls being "in awe of" White on the set of "Hot in Cleveland," and shares her favorite memories of working with the TV legend.Jan. 4, 2022
