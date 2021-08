Fresh from Tokyo and sporting their sparkling new medals, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team – Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey – visit the TODAY plaza live. “It feels amazing, especially to have all this love and support back in the States,” Simone says. Talking about the team’s rapport, Chiles says, “We all just have that piece of us that we can give to each other … it definitely helps.”Aug. 5, 2021