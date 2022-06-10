IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

TODAY

US households spending $450 more per month due to inflation

02:23

The national average for a gallon of gas is higher than it’s ever been in the United States, and comes as the average household is now paying $450 more per month for the same goods compared to last year. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.June 10, 2022

