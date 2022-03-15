Ukrainian refugee crisis worsens as nearly 3 million flee
02:28
Share this -
copied
Nearly three weeks after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, tens of thousands who were determined to stay at the beginning of the invasion are now attempting to flee the country. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Poland.March 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Behind the scenes at flight attendant training
03:46
Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents
00:37
Bob Saget’s death records set to remain private
00:28
MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia
00:25
Say hello to spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast