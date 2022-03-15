IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

    03:46

  • Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents

    00:37

  • Bob Saget’s death records set to remain private

    00:28

  • MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

    00:25

  • Say hello to spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast

    01:03

  • Will Americans need a 4th COVID vaccine shot?

    02:11

  • Man accused of targeting homeless people in custody

    01:44

  • ‘No war’: Russian protester detained for crashing live broadcast

    02:21
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian refugee crisis worsens as nearly 3 million flee

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Three world leaders to meet with Zelenskyy Tuesday in Ukraine

    03:21

  • Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • Killer believed to be targeting homeless people in NYC and DC

    01:56

  • March Madness: What are the odds of picking a perfect bracket?

    04:20

  • ‘The Epic Mentor Guide’ book offers advice for next generation of female leaders

    04:22

  • Pete Davidson set to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    00:40

  • Queen Elizabeth will miss Commonwealth Day service

    02:10

  • Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine

    02:37

  • What led Tom Brady to end retirement after only 40 days?

    03:32

  • Tom Brady announces he’s returning to Buccaneers for 23rd season

    02:05

  • William Hurt, ‘Body Heat’ and ‘Broadcast News’ star, dies at 71

    02:45

TODAY

Ukrainian refugee crisis worsens as nearly 3 million flee

02:28

Nearly three weeks after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, tens of thousands who were determined to stay at the beginning of the invasion are now attempting to flee the country. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Poland.March 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Behind the scenes at flight attendant training

    03:46

  • Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents

    00:37

  • Bob Saget’s death records set to remain private

    00:28

  • MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

    00:25

  • Say hello to spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast

    01:03

  • Will Americans need a 4th COVID vaccine shot?

    02:11

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All