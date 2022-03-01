IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukraine braces for massive assault as huge Russian convoy nears Kyiv

    02:38
Ukraine braces for massive assault as huge Russian convoy nears Kyiv

02:38

Ukraine is bracing for a new, and possibly more brutal, chapter of the war, as Russia’s military appears to be changing its tactics on the ground. A Russian convoy reportedly up to 40 miles long is heading toward Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians have begun targeting residential sections of Kharkiv, calling the attacks a military crime. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 1, 2022

