Ukraine braces for massive assault as huge Russian convoy nears Kyiv

Ukraine is bracing for a new, and possibly more brutal, chapter of the war, as Russia’s military appears to be changing its tactics on the ground. A Russian convoy reportedly up to 40 miles long is heading toward Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians have begun targeting residential sections of Kharkiv, calling the attacks a military crime. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.
March 1, 2022
